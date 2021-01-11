Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace star appears to breach Covid-19 rules watching QPR vs Fulham FA Cup tie

rystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze has caused a stir by appearing to breach Covid-19 guidelines while attending former club QPR’s FA Cup tie against Fulham on Saturday, with the Football Association set to look into the incident.

After starting and playing 90 minutes in Palace’s 1-0 third-round defeat by Wolves at Molineux on Friday night, the England Under-21 international was pictured watching yesterday’s behind-closed-doors west London derby at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Eze sat in the director’s box as QPR exited the FA Cup courtesy of extra-time efforts from Fulham duo Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano.

Standard Sport understands that Eze was invited to the match by QPR, though PA Sport reported on Sunday evening that the FA did not sanction the visit and will now look into the attendance of Eze – who can be seen not wearing a mask in pictures. The FA and Crystal Palace have both been approached for comment.

“I’ve no idea whether he broke protocols or not. You’d have to ask our health and safety officer because that’s above my pay-grade,” QPR manager Mark Warburton said after the game. Breaking NEWS Ontario reports decline in new COVID-19 cases

Related

“I want to talk about the game. What other players do in their own time, I can’t comment on that. It’s not my area of expertise. Far from it.”

Last week, Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic was criticised and issued an apology after appearing to breach Covid-19 guidelines by attending a New Year’s Eve gathering with Fulham striker and fellow Serbian international Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“I want to publicly apologise for my actions on New Year’s Eve,” Milivojevic wrote. “As captain of Crystal Palace Football Club I am fully aware that my responsibilities go beyond football, and that in this instance, I have let the fans, the club, my manager and teammates down.

“In what is a really difficult and challenging moment for everyone, I am truly grateful that I am able to continue to do the job I love and I do not take this for granted. I am very sorry to anyone who has been made to feel angry, hurt or upset by my actions.

“I am making a donation to the local NHS service to help them continue their incredible work in our community fighting this virus.” Breaking NEWS Marine vs Tottenham: Live! Newest staff information, lineups, prediction, Television set and FA Cup match stream now