EastEnders viewers react to extraordinary Christmas Working day episode

EastEnders viewers have said they can not wait around to discover out Ian Beale’s fate right after the soap’s dramatic Xmas Day episode.

he BBC A single programme completed on a cliffhanger, with viewers remaining questioning whether or not Ian Beale is about to die soon after getting poisoned by Sharon Watts.

The programme finished with Ian ingesting the pudding even though Sharon seemed on suspiciously.

Sharon, who is performed by Letitia Dean, is pursuing a vendetta in opposition to Ian, who she blames for the loss of life of her son Dennis.

The episode was praised by some viewers on social media.

Just one viewer tweeted: “Sharon trying to eliminate Ian via Christmas pudding is probably the ideal point at any time.”

Another reported the cleaning soap “never disappoints” with its Christmas episodes.

“Top episode that!! Phil (Mitchell) and Sharon will get back with each other!!! Ian’s days are numbered,” they extra.

The episode was “so good”, just one viewer tweeted, introducing: “I wasn’t amazed that it was Phil and Sharon at the rear of Ian’s assault but their scenes were being so excellent.

“I imagine EastEnders at Xmas is at its finest.”

An additional mentioned: “It was an awesome episode of EastEnders.

“I cannot believe Sharon and Phil are functioning together to get rid of Ian.

“I just cannot wait to see what occurs.”

A Twitter consumer additional: “That episode of EastEnders was awesome, props to the overall solid and crew who worked on it! I’m sat listed here open up mouthed, so numerous twists and turns.”

PA