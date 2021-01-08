EastEnders star Clair Norris is moving in with boyfriend Lewis Wooden

EastEnders star Clair Norris has unveiled that she is relocating in with boyfriend Lewis Wood.

The actress, who portrays Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Taylor in the BBC A person cleaning soap shared the news on social media.

Submitting a photo of a block calendar which she obtained from her mum, Clair casually disclosed that she will be transferring in with Lewis future 12 months.

The calendar was established at ‘Monday 2nd April’, which Clair confirmed was a unique date for both of those she and Lewis.

‘My mum just acquired this for me and @lewisswood for when we move out future year,’ the actress wrote on the graphic.

â¨ Almost everything Takes place For A Rationale â¨ pic.twitter.com/5iMKnCIwek — Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris_) December 31, 2020

“No a single has touched the quantities and so forth (actually just been bought). I seen it explained April 2nd which is a exclusive working day for a few reasons…

“It’s my anniversary, it’s Lewis’s birthday and it’s the 1st time I ever observed Lewis.

‘Long tale short… I checked the dates and I achieved Lewis on Monday 2nd April 2018. What are the chances?’

She captioned the tweet with: ‘Everything transpires for a purpose.’

Clair has been portraying Bernie in EastEnders because 2017, when the character arrived in Walford together with the rest of the Taylor clan.

