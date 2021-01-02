EastEnders spoilers: Useless Tina Carter framed for Ian Beale’s attack

Sharon Beale is geared up to make a shocking new final decision as her campaign of revenge versus husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) continues, and stage the finger at Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) for brutally assaulting Ian.

The grieving mother has been plotting to get her own again on Ian for months above his part in the death of her son Dennis in the boat crash.

Formerly she had enlisted ex Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to kill Ian, but the businessman survived the attack.

Viewers then saw her poison her oldest close friend at Christmas, supplying him a spiked Christmas pudding and building him severely sick.

She is not permitting up, and in a new twist in her quest to get justice she will make confident Tina receives the blame for assaulting Ian.

As we know evil lawyer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) murdered Tina when she confronted him about physically and mentally abusing wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

With Tina of course not able to protect herself, included to the actuality she was a key suspect in Ian’s assault in the eyes of the police, Sharon has the excellent scapegoat.

Actress Letitia Dean exposed her character Sharon is established to clash with Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), who is furious about Tina currently being accused of one thing she didn’t do.

‘She knows what Shirley’s like since she’s the exact – they’re equally stubborn and at the time a little something gets to them they will not let it go,’ Letitia stated.

A lot more: Letitia Dean



‘Shirley knows Tina didn’t assault Ian and when she will come knocking for Ian in a rage, Sharon attempts to move in because she requires Ian to believe that it was Tina.

‘It’s hard for her to know that another person so near to Linda is currently being designed the scapegoat but there’s no other solution.’

‘She’s continually on edge and now fearful about having caught out. There is a pair of factors said or finished that spook her and she uncertainties herself.’

With not only Shirley to deal with but Ian’s mum Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) much too, how extensive can Sharon preserve up the pretence?

Extra : EastEnders spoilers: Frankie Lewis returns to assistance Mick Carter ruin evil Katy?

Extra : 25 cleaning soap spoilers: Coronation Road death tragedy, EastEnders Sonia trauma, Emmerdale medicines terror, Hollyoaks showdown