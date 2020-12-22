EastEnders spoilers: Stuart jailed for ‘killing’ DI Thompson?

Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) believed he murdered DI Steve Thompson (Phillip Wright) on the evening of Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyatt) assault in EastEnders, but is he established to fork out the rate for it?

Stuart evidently obtained up to no good on the evening of Ian’s attack, but fans had been remaining wanting to know what particularly it was that he got up to.

He discovered his large mystery in a enormous showdown with Rainie (Tanya Franks) previous 7 days, as he admitted that he murdered Thompson.

The bent copper experienced been producing challenges for Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) and as a result Stuart sought to make matters improved for his minor brother.

Nevertheless, an altercation ensued, and Stuart punched the detective, before putting him in the fridge in the funeral parlour!

Rainie was still left in shock, but she ultimately fixed to stand by her guy.

But a further more twist adopted when the troubled duo opened the coffin to locate Thompson gone! So is he alive and exactly where is he?

As a consequence, Stuart finds himself in trouble in the coming episodes.

He’s caught off guard by a detective. Later on, he’s taken down to the station wherever he’s questioned.

The concern is: have his steps come again to bite him?

Callum would like to know the truth. Stuart admits that he’s bought himself into problems with Thompson.

Callum has consequently located himself in another sticky situation as a end result.

Will Stuart go to jail?

Just one to observe: Friday January 1 on BBC 1.

