EastEnders spoilers: Sonia is destroyed by a horrible event

Let’s all come to an settlement now that any time one particular of Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) family are in hassle in EastEnders, she’s generally all over to assist.

Even soon after paying out days and nights doing the job during the peak of the pandemic, Sonia is continue to there to give enable and aid to whichever a single of her close friends or family require it.

On the other hand, upcoming episodes will see Sonia in some issues of her have, as she is wrecked by a horrible event, but will any one be about to assist her?

Sonia is obtaining a tricky time at work and Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) checks in to see if she’s ok but Sonia rushes off, shaken.

Later, Sonia snaps right after an insensitive remark is produced, and when she’s by yourself she last but not least crumbles – sobbing.

Sonia snaps still all over again at an unsuspecting Jay (Jamie Borthwick) soon after one more tough change at the hospital – Ash reminds her it’s vital she appears soon after herself and usually takes a crack.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=kctPMn_gK-s

A thing big has evidently took place in Sonia’s lifestyle, but why is she hiding her accurate thoughts from everyone? And will Ash get started to realise it could be a thing far more than obtaining perform tough?

If you have acquired a cleaning soap or Television story, video clip or photos get in contact by emailing us [email protected] kingdom – we’d really like to listen to from you.

Join the local community by leaving a remark down below and stay up to date on all points soaps at our homepage.