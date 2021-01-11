EastEnders spoilers: Shirley assaults Katy as she Mick’s abuse is exposed

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) was remaining in finish and utter shock in EastEnders, as she learned Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) experienced abused Mick (Danny Dyer) when he was 12.

There was tension aplenty in the Carter residence all through tonight’s edition (January 11) of the BBC Just one soap, as Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) talked over their solutions relating to Tina’s (Luisa Bradshaw-White) disappearance.

With Shirley hellbent on locating her sister, Grey decided to get motion, as he texted her from Tina’s cell phone in an energy to address his tracks.

In the meantime, the law enforcement required to communicate to Katy, and hence she hightailed it out of her household and built it to Walford, prior to confronting Mick.

Mick was horrified to see her, next their heated showdown on New Year’s Day, and Katy was seething, as she berated him for contacting the police.

The previous landlord of the Queen Vic denied contacting the authorities, and knowledgeable Katy that he does not want any individual to know what she did.

Katy feigned emotion, arguing that she fears for Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and how she would cope if the truth of the matter arrived out.

Even so, as she even more manipulated Mick, neither noticed that Shirley had entered the flat — no question owning arrived to tell Mick about Tina’s textual content.

Katy hightailed it out of there, but Shirley was intent on vengeance.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=9x5Yttk6cuQ

Hence, she adopted the abuser out on to the Sq., ahead of punching her in the encounter, and kicking her continuously in the belly.

Mick was seemingly horrified, and returned to the flat, as Shirley called the law enforcement — intent on reporting an assault.

EastEnders continues Tuesday January 12 at 7:30pm on BBC A person.

