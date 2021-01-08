EastEnders spoilers: Lucas kills Patrick after his stroke?

EastEnders’ Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) has only been again on the square five minutes but he may possibly have by now claimed his most up-to-date sufferer with bad Patrick Truman’s (Rudolph Walker) daily life hanging in the equilibrium.

In the course of tonight’s episode of the BBC A single cleaning soap, viewers observed Patrick collapse immediately after a heated argument with Lucas ending on a cliffhanger.

Teaser photographs in advance of tonight’s episode show a conflicted Lucas looking on at a struggling Patrick with a cellular phone in his hand, seemingly considering whether to dial unexpected emergency companies.

Yet another shot demonstrates Patrick gripping the chair although clearly in ache.

Will Lucas make the suitable simply call?

In the functions major up to the cliffhanger, Patrick lately begged Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for help in defending Denise Fox (Diane Parish) after Lucas created his grand return to Walford.

The challenging-man promised to do as Patrick asked, on the affliction that he could invest some time with Raymond Dawkins, the son he shares with Denise.

A reluctant Patrick agreed to Phil’s conditions, but he’s struggled less than the force of keeping the large secret from Denise.

On Thursday evening, Patrick took Raymond to the park to get pleasure from a kickabout with Phil, but Kim (Tameka Empson) witnessed the spouse and children affair, and wasted minimal time in relaying such information and facts to Denise.

Denise was fuming with Patrick, and resolved to move into Jack Branning’s (Scott Maslen). Patrick was heartbroken, but he got an even more substantial shock when Lucas turned up on his doorstep and pushed his way into his dwelling.

The serial killer is persuaded that Denise was dependable for the attack carried out on him, but Patrick exposed that he’s to blame, just before reiterating that he thinks Lucas to be an evil man.

Nevertheless, he in the long run struggled to end his sentence, and collapsed to the chair — not able to transfer or talk. Lucas picked up the cell phone to dial 999 but hesitated leaving viewers desperate to see if he’ll definitely destroy off one particular of Albert Square’ favourites.

EastEnders carries on Friday January 8 at 8:35pm on BBC Just one.

