EastEnders spoilers: Gray kills Tina as she discovers he murdered Chantelle?

Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) accused Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) of murdering Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) in a surprising EastEnders showdown tonight (December 26).

Tina has observed herself less than suspicion of attacking Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) after she confirmed that she had an altercation with the Queen Vic landlord on the working day of his assault.

In spite of becoming innocent, her freedom is extremely a great deal at stake, but with Gray obtaining having a dislike to her, he’s created matters a whole lot extra complex.

Yes, Tina has started out to suspect that Gray is not the guy he appears to be, and such a detail has evidently remaining the solicitor rattled.

In tonight’s episode, Gray bumped into DCI Arthurs, who knowledgeable him that the witness who claimed Tina was at the Vic is not a credible one particular, and therefore, she will likely be introduced.

Gray was panicked, and for that reason he fabricated a story about how Arthurs advised him it is possible that she’ll go to prison.

Shirley (Linda Henry) decided that Tina ought to run, and — with his marriage to Linda (Kellie Shiny) on the rocks — Mick (Danny Dyer) determined to go with her.

Tina collected her possessions together, but while she was out at the shops, she bumped into DCI Arthurs, who told her that the witness statement didn’t maintain up.

Tina was shocked, and the realisation established in that Gray was lying to her.

Consequently, she returned to No.1, the place she confronted the soclitor on the make a difference.

A heated showdown ensued, as Tina started to piece alongside one another what took place on the evening of Chantelle’s loss of life — applying her possess encounter with Tosh to remind him that she is familiar with all the indications of abuse.

As the episode came to a shut, she yelled at Gray that he’d killed his wife — and he did not deny it.

Will Gray kill Tina to preserve her silent now that she appreciates the fact?

Or will Tina reveal her discovery to everybody?

EastEnders continues Monday December 28 at 8:05pm on BBC A single.

