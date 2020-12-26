EastEnders spoilers: Flashbacks expose the fact about Mick’s abuse as Katy’s caught?

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) will practical experience a sequence of flashbacks relating to the abuse he experienced, EastEnders has confirmed.

Mick was devastated to find that he’d been abused by carer Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) when he was 12 years outdated.

The discovery came when Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) exposed that he’s her father.

Katy’s arrival introduced additional heartache for Mick, as she tried to manipulate and command him the moment additional — proclaiming that his reminiscences of her abusing him are a perform of fiction.

The previous landlord of the Queen Vic as struggled to arrive to conditions with almost everything as a consequence.

On New Year’s Eve, he is eaten with emotions about his past, and struggles to cope with the enormity of the situation.

Mick has a flashback to when he was young. In this flashback, he’s with Katy.

Is he last but not least accepting what occurred?

The next day, he prepares to confront his deepest fears and facial area them head-on, and thus takes issues into his possess fingers, as he visits Katy.

Katy is amazed to see Mick at her doorway, but what will transpire?

Has Mick remembered what truly transpired?

If so, will she get caught and be uncovered as the abuser she is?

