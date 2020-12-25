EastEnders spoilers: Cancer terror as Jean Slater finds a lump

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been remaining fearing the worst in EastEnders following beating most cancers earlier in the calendar year – as she has found a worrying lump in her breast.

Receiving prepared for Xmas Working day, Jean was shocked to come across the lump and left traumatised at the prospect that the cancer might have returned.

She formerly missing terminally ill Daniel Cook (Ade Edmondson) in going scenes but has given that observed herself back at the heart of the loved ones – and even placing wicked Suki (Balvinder Sopal) in her location for pretending to be suffering from the condition.

Jean hasn’t explained to anyone about the lump she has observed and was quietly distant as Martin (james Bye) and Stacey (Lacey Turner) took the awareness absent with an awkward myriad of blended up gifts, kisses and arguments.

But is this the starting of a devastating new battle for Jean or will she get great information?

Or is she established to bury her head in the sand and not request help thanks to the fears of what any assessments may arrive again with?

It’s likely to be a worrying time for the Walford favorite.

