EastEnders spoilers: Ben discovers Callum’s corruption solution

For months Computer Callum Highway (Tony Clay) in EastEnders has concealed the point that his manager, DI Thompson (Philip Wright), is having advantage of his relationship to the Mitchells.

Soon after Thompson produced Callum put on a wire to gather intel on the Mitchells, as effectively as forcing him to plant a bug in The Arches in the hope Phil (Steve McFadden) will expose ample information and facts to have him arrested, Thompson has not offered up, and is consistently threatening Callum and telling him Ben (Max Bowden) will conclude up in prison if he doesn’t assistance him.

Acquiring himself in scorching drinking water, Callum ended up telling Stuart (Ricky Champ) about the mess he’s in, but shortly Ben will also discover out what Callum has been up to.

Stuart finds himself in issues and Callum’s desperation worsens with Stuart now in the line of fire.

It appears to be like like Callum’s luck has ran out – the sport is up as Jack (Scott Maslen) delivers some undesirable information, and when Ben finds out, Callum’s knowledgeable he could be about to reduce every thing.

Callum has betrayed the Mitchells in the hope it’ll end Ben from heading to jail, but will Ben have an understanding of what Callum experimented with to do?

Following all, ‘faaaammilly’ means anything when it comes to the Mitchells, can Ben truly understand what Callum did without the need of any penalties afterwards?

