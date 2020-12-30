EastEnders: Prince Philip could not realize cast owing to accents

Prince Philip gave up looking at EastEnders soon after a person episode simply because he couldn’t recognize a word the cast were expressing.

According to The Sunlight, The Duke Of Edinburgh advised Roy Evans actor Tony Caunter that he struggled to make perception of the Cockney accents on the BBC One serial on the a person occasion he tuned in.

‘Saw it at the time,’ Sir Philip reported to Roy, the publication reports. ‘Everybody was shouting at each other.

‘I couldn’t recognize a bloody term!’

Prince Philip frequented the EastEnders established at Elstree Studios with Queen Elizabeth II in 2001 and the pair were specified a tour by Pauline Fowler star Wendy Richard, who died in 2009, and Peggy Mitchell actress Dame Barbara Windsor, who handed absent previously this month.

Former solid member Shaun Williamson, who performed Barry Evans in the BBC cleaning soap for 10 many years, recalled the historic moment in his autobiography, A Make a difference Of Facts.

The 55-calendar year-previous actor shared how the royal asked famous Ian Beale star Adam Woodyatt: ‘Are you an actor or an operator?’

Shaun also performed a scene for Prince Philip and the Queen, and wrote of the working experience: ‘We were being a bundle of nerves but it went devoid of a hitch, then we lined up to meet the Queen and Philip.’

