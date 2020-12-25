EastEnders followers root for Ian Beale’s attackers as plot is exposed

EastEnders admirers have been remaining rooting for Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) after she was revealed as one particular of her spouse Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyatt) attackers.

The Christmas specific experienced viewers on the edge of their seats as the hour-very long episode acquired to the bottom of the terrifying threats in opposition to Ian.

With Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) below suspicion, enthusiasts ended up shocked to come across out the serious culprits – Sharon, and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Fans had been then still left on a vintage festive cliffhanger as Sharon was viewed making an attempt to poison Ian with a Xmas pudding.

Having said that, viewers manufactured their allegiances distinct on social media – and it appears to be they are not siding with Ian on this a person.

‘Queen Sharon omg we never are entitled to her iconicness,’ a person mentioned, even though yet another included: ‘I am giddy at Sharon and Phil teaming up.’

sharon attempting to bump off ian with some ibuprofen ground down in a pestle and mortar! did anyone say Legendary? #EastEnders — james norman-fyfe (@jamesnormanfyfe) December 25, 2020

Sharon Iâm obsessed with her glowing queen or revenge tish Dean you have done it all over again you weâre remarkable #EastEnders — keira// tishmas eveð (@heartletitiade1) December 25, 2020

‘Sharon could operate me around and I would say many thanks,’ just one additional reported, while an additional admirer spurred her on, writing: ‘Go on Sharon queen, do it by yourself.’

Meanwhile, a lot of praised Letitia and Adam’s wonderful performances.

Points all grew to become obvious for viewers when Sharon and Phil frequented Denny’s grave.

While Sharon urged Phil to kill Ian inside of the hour, he returned to the Queen Vic to uncover Ben standing above him with a baseball bat – and realised his son would be suspect amount one particular if he have been to die.

Clearly fed up with Phil’s excuses, Sharon took issues into her personal palms.

Will Ian make it out alive?

If you've got a soap or TV story, video or pictures get in touch by emailing us [email protected] – we'd love to hear from you.

