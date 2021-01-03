EastEnders’ Callum Freeway fears he will ‘lose everything’ as Jack Branning provides devastating news

EASTENDERS’ Callum Highway lands himself in a difficult scenario as DI Thompson threatens to expose him to the Mitchell loved ones.

Callum has uncovered himself in a rough predicament soon after Stuart approximately killed Thompson on the night time of Ian Beale’s assault.

But as he seeks to get his revenge on Stuart, Thompson is keen to entail Callum in their mess.

Viewers of the BBC One particular cleaning soap have found Callum (Tony Clay) flip to fellow cop Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for enable in recent months.

On the other hand, difficulties soon strikes for Callum right after Jack reveals you can find tiny hope of fixing the scenario without having the Mitchells acquiring out.

Callum appreciates his connection with Ben is on the line if it’s discovered he has been double-crossing Phil.

Jack ideas to notify DI Thompson’s manager every little thing, admitting he has no other selection.

But just as Callum fears he could get rid of it all, Jack cancels the assembly and decides to appear up with a new program.

Meanwhile, Thompson shares some negative information with Callum.

The cop reveals that whilst he was suspended, he spent time compiling evidance versus the Mitchells.

But will Jack’s prepare assistance Callum prior to it is as well late?

Followers of the soap have been remaining fearing for Callum.

Taking to Twitter, a person wrote: “Poor Callum. I hope anything finishes up heading alright for him.”

Another claimed: “I are unable to cope with Ben and Callum both equally getting heartbroken at the very same time. Make sure you make sure you allow them be happy #thegratestlovestoryevertold.”

A third extra: “They will need some contentment and DI Thompson needs to go.”

A fourth commented: “Callum is improved siding with the Mitchell’s so that he could hold Ben on aspect and make certain Phil is secure. Siding with Thompson could of been dangerous and it could of backfired on him. He ought to not of explained to Jack about Thompson’s vendetta against Phil.”