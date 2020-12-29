EastEnders 2021 spoilers: Triple exit, murder mystery and abuse uncovered

Soon after a turbulent and grim Christmas in EastEnders, factors are not going to get a great deal less complicated as 2021 kicks off with some big shocks and big traumas.

As the functions of Christmas and New 12 months threaten to tear families apart, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has had her total existence turned upside down with the return of Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) – and he may possibly continue to be able of showing signs of his darker facet. Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) is back with him but does she actually have faith in her father? And what does Lucas want?

As Denise goes into meltdown about fears for her safety, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) both of those get ways to offer with Lucas – but just one determination could be about to make the complete situation worse.

2020 saw the previous appear back and haunt Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in the variety of abusive and manipulative Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib). After things appear to a head at the new yr and Linda (Kellie Dazzling) makes a colossal determination about her foreseeable future with Mick, is he about to expose Katy’s historic abuse of him?

And where by will this depart the likes of Shirley (Linda Henry) and Frankie (Rose Ayling-Ellis) as they deal with a potential fallout?

Just one of the most tragic scenes of the final 12 months was the brutal murder of Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) at the arms of Gray (Toby Alexander-Smith). As he struggles with his guilt, killer secrets into the new yr, will 2021 be the time when the reality will come to light-weight – and the Taylors find out what really occurred to their beloved Chantelle? And how significantly is Grey prepared to go to guard his insider secrets and track record?

The aftermath of Ian’s attack sees various repercussions for the several suspects – those people who are to blame and these who are not. But who will arise out of this mess in just one piece – and whose lifetime will be still left in tatters?

Owning struck a offer with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) will uncover the web closing in on him – but he may perhaps just have a single final card to play before he is above and out.

Also established to exit is Max Branning (Jake Wood), who will be identified to snatch Linda from Mick – but will he be leaving with his coronary heart broken? Or does a different fate lie in retail store?

Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) is in an unattainable circumstance and it can only be a matter of time just before Ben (Max Bowden) discovers the truth – can he get the gentleman he loves out of this mess when the fact does appear to gentle?

In other places, a single community usually takes determined action which qualified prospects to a lie they regret although an additional fears for the future right after a grim discovery…

