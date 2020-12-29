Early Promo: The CW’s “Superman & Lois”

The CW has introduced the initial teaser trailer for “Superman & Lois,” the newest Arrow-verse sequence which premieres February 23rd.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprise their titular roles next quite a few visitor appearances across quite a few Arrow-verse displays (primarily “Supergirl”).

As opposed to past shows or movies with the characters, right here the pair start their run not only several years into a marriage but also as doing the job mother and father increasing two teenage boys.

In the sequence, their spouse and children returns to Smallville to take care of some Kent spouse and children enterprise where by they are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui).

The sequence also stars Erik Valdez as Lana’s fire chief partner, Inde Navarrette as Lana’s rebellious daughter, Wole Parks as a mysterious stranger who will shake matters up, and veteran Tv set actor Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father Typical Samuel Lane.

The sequence is written and executive generated by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and government generated by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=-OUSrZVxIrw