Eamonn Holmes makes sly remark about This Morning ‘getting rid’ of host and wife Ruth Langsford

amonn Holmes designed a sly comment about This Early morning “getting rid” of the host and his wife Ruth Langsford from their typical Friday slot on their final appearance on the daytime exhibit in advance of Christmas.

Final month, studies circulated the couple, both 60, had been knowledgeable by ITV their regular Friday presenting slot on the ITV present was no extra.

At the time, a spokesperson for This Early morning stated: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Early morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be declared in thanks study course.”

(

The pair presenting on the clearly show

)

On Friday as the couple discussed the countdown to Xmas on the exhibit, Langsford created a remark about Xmas tree sellers offering stock at discounted rates.

“Well they are struggling to get rid of them I suppose, are not they,” Ruth said.

"I would say so darling," Eamonn responded. "Which is why they are obtaining rid of us on a Friday now right after all this kind of chat."

The pair are set to return in February to include the half phrase week.

On Friday , Holmes wrote on Twitter: “Bye bye to you all on a Friday folks …. With any luck , see u future February for 50 percent-phrase This Morning. Thanks for acquiring us and please have a secure and Merry Christmas.”

In identical statements the pair said: “It’s a altering of the guard on Fridays from January. ‘We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you have made us above the a long time. Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply just Au Revoir right until the subsequent half time period.”

Talking about her new web hosting duties, Hammond reported: "I by no means dreamt that when I initial joined This Early morning – initially for a handful of months – that I would nonetheless be there 19 a long time later. I genuinely care about the display and the viewers who enjoy, so it is a enormous privilege and honour to be hosting a display I adore so significantly. I'm just really excited to be performing even more of what I like alongside the beautiful Dermot."