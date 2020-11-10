Each of the Movie Release Dates Pushed Back because of Coronavirus

Most people are thrown into a loop from the continuing publication coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, along with Hollywood is only one of the significant machines faking to deal with the fallout. Together with theatres quickly shutting their doors and nationally lockdowns encouraging folks to remain at home as far as you can, all significant spring and early summer film releases are pushed back.

Some movies including Magic Woman 1984 and No Time to Die have declared new launch dates, whereas some others enjoy Run and The Woman at the Window are postponed forever. Meanwhile, a few have not even gotten the opportunity to kick the floor, such as Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid reboot along with Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Six Prizes . Take a look at our listing of the significant productions which were influenced from the coronavirus, also keep a look out for updates in their stains on the launch calendar.