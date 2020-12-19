Dybala and Bernardeschi offered for Pogba, Rashford ‘£300k-a-week new deal offer’

Very good Early morning Man UNITED Lovers

Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing up a shock shift for 20-year-aged Brandon Williams, with a financial loan offer on the cards.

The still left-back savored a breakthrough 2019-20 season at United, building 36 appearances throughout all competitions, but has witnessed his match time lessen this period with the acquisition of Alex Telles.

United are established to entire the signing of Amad Diallo for a grand complete of £36million.

The club will also preserve around £5m in up-front fees, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano boasting United will now spend £22m up-entrance, rather of the at first proposed £27m.

Juventus have provided Pablo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi in a swap deal for Paul Pogba, in accordance to studies.

The Outdated Woman are keen on bringing Pogba back to Turin, in the wake of his agent’s community opinions on the player’s long run at United.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hunting forward to experiencing off from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

He said: “Against Sheffield United, you experienced two groups who preferred to play on the front foot and press, which creates area for us and them.

“On Sunday we’ll also perform a team who will make it a difficult activity for us, but also perhaps an open recreation.

“The games I have witnessed from Leeds, they have been extremely entertaining.

“It’s a distinct sort of Leeds coming up with a coach that has seriously accomplished a wonderful task with them and will check us to the limit.”