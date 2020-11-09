Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Pay Tribute To Daughter!!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s kid Kaavia turned two years old and to observe that the bunch is paying tribute for their toddler girl, MTO News has heard.

Gabrielle wrote,”The light of the own lives. The flicker to our delight in shadowy times. The giggler of all farts. The eater of all alllll the meals. The princess into the jams. The clever, humorous, daring, cutie which gave us a very different sort of function,”

She included a number of those pictures:

Dwyane composed on IG,”’November 7th was a special day in my entire life since it is my Moms birthday but today it is times that particular,’

RAPPER will get SHOT 100 TIMES & SURVIVES! )

‘Happy 2nd Birthday to my BOSS kaaviajames aka Shady baby boomers 2020 Meme Mood. Thanks for providing pleasure and laughter into our lives and a lot of different families!’

Wade, 38, also shared with a touching tribute to his own mom on Instagram using a series of pictures.

‘Joyful 66th Birthday to my lovely Mother. I expect you feel just how much we like you on this particular day and every day,’ he wrote in another post.