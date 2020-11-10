DWTS Reveals the Semi-Finalists – E! Online

Entertainment

November 10, 2020
In better news, Kaitlyn and Carrie Ann Inaba made up after some criticism of Carrie Ann’s judging, at least according to the fact that Carrie Ann gave Kaitlyn a 10 for her Britney Spears tango. Last week, Carrie Ann said she was being “bullied” for harshly judging Kaitlyn, but this week, she stood up and handed Kaitlyn a standing ovation. 

“I know it’s been a rough couple weeks, but I have to say…I just gotta give you a standing ovation,” Carrie Ann said. “We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate…Everything about it was amazing.” 

Kaitlyn and Artem Chigvintsev even got a hug from their new favorite judge, and all appears to be well in DWTS land, aside from a perfect score in the bottom two. Keep up with all the scores below!

