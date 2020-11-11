Dwayne Johnson trying to relaunch the franchise

Earlier Dwayne Johnson turned into a international superstar with characters in a number of the greatest blockbusters of the period, he had been THE SCORPION KING, also a poorly-rendered celebrity who confronted against Brendan Fraser in THE MUMMY RETURNS. Johnson will reprise the character for THE SCORPION KING, a prequel which told the story of Mathayus and his rise to become the mythical Scorpion King. The movie went on to subdue its franchise of direct-to-video sequels, however, Deadline has reported that Dwayne Johnson along with Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions would soon be working with Universal Pictures to relaunch the franchise using a fresh film.

Generic and Seven Bucks Productions have tapped Jonathan Herman to pen the scriptbut it does not seem as though Dwayne Johnson will soon be stepping back in the title role since the studio is seemingly looking for a new actor to perform Mathayus. Having said that, the function was a particular person for Johnson, therefore Deadline states that”the prospect of him appearing at the film also appears to be a fantastic chance” There are not many information regarding the relaunch in the present time, but Deadline’s sources state that this one will probably be a”modern take place in contemporary times.” This worked out to Tom Cruise’s THE MUMMY. In an announcement, Dwayne Johnson stated:

” The Scorpion King has been my first role on the silver screen and now I am honored and eager about reimagine and deliver that trendy mythology into a completely new creation. I would not have been the career I am fortunate enough to have experienced itn’t been to The Scorpion King and I am thrilled we at Native Bucks Productions will help make the very same chances for additional hard working performers now. I think Jonathan Herman will place in the difficult work to produce an excellent script to our international audience.

“The initial Scorpion King has been a vital catalyst helping catapult us to the area of movie,” additional Dany Garcia. “To be in a position to now create the following iteration as a portion of our Bucks Productions masterpiece is really a unique, full circle second, a nod to that which we’ve been blessed enough to assemble to our viewers and finally a small reminder of the classic worth of genuine storytelling” Though there was plans to get a big-screen sequel to THE SCORPION KING after the launch of the first movie, the franchise ended up moving the direct-to-video path using a prequel, THE SCORPION KING 2: RISE OF A WARRIOR, that has been accompanied by THE SCORPION KING 3: BATTLE FOR REDEMPTION, THE SCORPION KING 4: QUEST FOR POWER, along with THE SCORPION KING: BOOK OF SOULS.