Dwayne Johnson suffers health harm

October 29, 2020
2 Min Read
Dwayne Johnson suffers gym injury

27 October 2020

Dwayne’The Rock’ Johnson required stitches after suffering an eye injury.

Dwayne Johnson (c) Instagram

The 48-year-old celebrity showed a cut into his head, which he continued after matters got”extreme” through a significant training session and that he inadvertently struck himself with a pair of thick chains – but he also refused to seek medical care before he had completed the exercise.

He composed on Instagram:”We ai not playin’ tiddlywinks and also we ai not reciting nursery rhymes — it is known as the #ironparadise for some reason and things become really extreme. Threw about my 50pound chains to get a fall pair — I have lumped up and require stitches.

“Taste your bloodstream, maintain training and sew up after — principles of the home. (sic)”.

The’Moana’ star joked his blood tastes like hot sauce along with also his very own brand of tequila, Teremana.

He continued:”And that I will affirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce.

Breaking NEWS  Dwayne Johnson sends tequila to 101-year-old fan

“Have a successful week, my buddies — keep it mild and also a lil’ fun, however, take action as a MF. (sic)”

The WWE superstar shared with a movie off his harm and also wiped the blood from his head prior to placing his finger into his mouth.

He explained:”That is great.”

weekly, the’Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ celebrity sent two bottles of the tequila as a 101st birthday present to his lover Marie Grover.

Sharing a photograph of his older fan clutching two bottles of the alcohol,” he also composed on Instagram:”HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY into Grandma Grover!

“Great to see you received my present @teremana bottles along with the card that I wrote !

“Recall to SIP that the Mana, grandma and it is not time to get shots.

“Happiest of birthdays — what is a fantastic and blessed life. Relish your mana, Marie! DJ. (sic)”

