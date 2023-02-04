Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was In A Car Wreck: ‘She’ll Survive’

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, commonly known as The Rock, is an American actor and former professional wrestler. He was born on May 2, 1972. Dwayne was crucial to the growth and success of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) during the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. Johnson spent eight years as a wrestler for the WWF before acting. He is one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid performers in the world. He has earned over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion globally, thanks to his films.

What happened to his mother?

Dwayne Johnson revealed that his mother was hurt in a late-night vehicle accident and is receiving treatment in Los Angeles. The information regarding his mother, Ata Johnson, was provided by the former professional wrestler, better known by his stage moniker “The Rock,” in an Instagram post.

He also shared a picture of the severely damaged front end of the car. “Thank God, and she is unharmed. When my mother was involved in an automobile accident late yesterday night, merciful angels protected her. She will live and keep getting checked out, “said he.

“This woman overcame lung cancer, a difficult marriage, a collision with a drunk driver, and a suicide attempt. She is a survivor in ways that confirm the existence of angels and miracles”. The actor also recognised the fire and police departments.”We appreciate the LAPD and LAFD’s compassion and dedication. Thank you for being on the line and explaining everything to me “, said he.

Dwayne Johnson’s early life

Johnson, the son of Ata Johnson (née Maivia; born 1948) and former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, was born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California (born Wayde Douglas Bowles; 1944–2020). Before moving back to the United States, Johnson spent a brief period with his mother’s family in Grey Lynn, Auckland, New Zealand, where he played rugby and attended Richmond Road Primary School.

The father of johnson was a Black Nova Scotian with some traceable Irish blood. Also, he has a Samoan mother. In 1983, his father and Tony Atlas were the first black tag team to win a WWE championship. His mother is Peter Maivia’s adoptive child, a former professional wrestler. One of the first female pro wrestling promoters, Lia Johnson, took over Polynesian Pacific Pro Wrestling after her husband passed away in 1982 and ran it until 1988.

