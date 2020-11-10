Dwayne Johnson cried on election outcome

Dwayne’The Rock’ Johnson cried”manly tears” if Joe Biden obtained the US presidential elections.

Dwayne Johnson

The’Moana’ celebrity – who left his inaugural presidential acceptance when he talked for the Democrat candidate at September – confessed that he”got a little emotional” as the outcome was declared Saturday (07. 11. 20) since he thought it revealed the value of”decency”.

Dwayne – who’s Simone, 19, by his first marriage to Dany Garcia, along with Jasmine, five, along with Tiana, 2, together with spouse Lauren Hashian – mentioned at a movie shared with Instagram:”Manly tears, naturally. I might have jumped a tear or 2 or more 10,

My vote signified my little women.

“Additionally, it represented mankind, decency [and] fundamentals and worth Lauren and I instill within our small daughters. And lastly, my vote signified the value of being a good human being. Along with me, being a good human being things.”

However, the 45-year old star cautioned the”actual work” starts now to deliver the”split” nation back together.

He continued:”This win feels really great, but the actual work starts. Since we’ve got an whole nation split.

“I am turning my back just because we’ve got a difference of view. I am not made like that. I am still here, and once the sun comes up, most of us get up with this go to work, feed our families, and cover our invoices.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and to our American individuals for participating in the largest voter turnout our nation has ever seen.

“Stand lay everything online, and also cheers to UNITY and discovering common ground. Let us get to work”