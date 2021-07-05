Amsterdam Dutch court rejects Facebook appeal to dismiss privacy lawsuit

According to the latest news, a court in Amsterdam ruled that privacy litigation against Facebook in the Netherlands can reject Facebook’s bid to have the lawsuit from two non-profit groups thrown out.

Techcrunch reported that the Amsterdam based Data Privacy Foundation and Dutch consumer advocacy organization Consumentenbond are suing Facebook on behalf of users over what they claim are violations of European Union privacy law.

As per the lawsuit, Facebook has not provided enough details about the information it gathers from users including what it does with the data. According to the lawsuit, Facebook doesn’t have a legal basis to process the information.

Initially, Facebook tried to block the lawsuit by claiming that the Amsterdam court doesn’t have jurisdiction over its European business. Facebook said that it belongs to Irish law.

However, the Court of Amsterdam reiterated by disagreeing and writing in its decision that “The Data Privacy Foundation may litigate before the Dutch court on behalf of Dutch users of the Facebook service against Facebook about whether Facebook has violated the privacy of its users.”

A Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement that it is reviewing the court’s decision. The spokesperson said Facebook will continue to defend its position in court.

The spokesperson said, “We care about our users in the Netherlands, and protecting their privacy is important to us. “Users have meaningful control over the data that they share on Facebook and we provide transparency around how their data is used.”