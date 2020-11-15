Dustin Johnson Celebrates Pros 2020 Grow With Fiancee Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson is observing!

The 36-year old golfer obtained the 2020 Pros over second-place finishers Cameron Smith and Sungjae’m on Sunday (November 15).

The triumph also created history: he ended at a 4-under 68 at Round 4, placing a 72-hole scoring list of 20 beneath, the lowest score to level at the foundation of the Masters at Augusta National, based on CBS Sports.

He tied the mark for lowest score to level at major championship history, which had been one missed birdie putt on No. 18 from breaking the record.

“it is a fantasy come true. As a child, always dreamed of being a Masters champion. It is tough to speak. It is just amazing, of course, because you can tell,” he mentally clarified.

His fiancee Paulina Gretzky hugged and kissed him celebration. It is his second biggest win after the 2016 U.S. Open, indicating 24 career wins on the PGA Tour. Congratulations!

