During A Summer Getaway, Rebel Wilson And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Shared A Sweet Kiss!

It’s kind of fitting that the first letters of these world-traveling lovers spell R&R.

Rebel Wilson’s most recent Instagram story has a selfie of her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma sharing a kiss while dressed in beachwear. Wilson and Agruma have spent a good portion of the last few months touring the globe together.

Although their exact location is uncertain, the sunshine filtering through a glimpse of steel security gates pushed back over storefront windows in the background makes it appear as though they might be in the middle of a promenade on a boardwalk.

It’s no secret that the pair enjoys activities on the water, or at least by the pool since their recent travels have been frequently interspersed with meetings in front of picturesque ocean views or relaxing by the pool and other resort amenities like jacuzzis.

Since the two of them attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, they have been spotted skiing in Utah, strolling hand in hand on the Italian island of Sardinia, swimming in an open body of water at “Midnight” in Iceland, taking a helicopter tour of the country, and in Cappadocia, Turkey, where a picture posted to Instagram showed Wilson taking a bath inana “ancient cave.”

Since the beginning of the year, Wilson and Agruma, a fashion designer with a base in Los Angeles, have been romantically involved.

However, the “Pitch Perfect” actress had not yet made her sexual orientation public when the Sydney Morning Herald, an Australian newspaper, infamously contacted the star’s public relations department in early June for comment on her developing relationship and to ask permission to use information in an upcoming “exclusive” piece that would have essentially “outed” Rebel Wilson.

Instead, Wilsondecidedn to go first. On June 9, she posted a photo of herself and Ramona Agruma holding hands while enjoying a candlelit dinner for two on Instagram with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”