DUP MP Gavin Robinson says NI veterans ‘should not be treated as second class soldiers’ after Mercer resignation

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said the resignation of Johnny Mercer further points to lack of delivery for veterans from the government.

owning Street confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Prime Minister had accepted Mr Mercer’s resignation as veterans minister following speculation he intended to quit the post.

However, the former Army officer said on Twitter that he was “sorry to have been relieved of my responsibilities in Government” amid reports that he was sacked by Boris Johnson.

The MP for Plymouth Moor View has been heavily involved in the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which is going through its final stages in Parliament.

The legislation was developed in response to legal claims made after operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but does not cover incidents in Northern Ireland.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, which was posted on Twitter, Mr Mercer said the Government risks “damaging an already bruised veterans cohort further” with the proposals.

Mr Mercer said he had hoped Mr Johnson’s premiership would “signal a step change in veterans affairs in the UK” and that he had raised his concerns in a face-to-face meeting with him.

In his letter to Mr Johnson, Mr Mercer said that not including those who served during the Troubles was his “red line”, adding: “I am deeply proud of my predecessors who served in Northern Ireland.

“They are not second-class veterans. They deserve the protections of the Overseas Operations Bill like everyone else.

“I made promises on your behalf that we would not leave them behind and would walk through simultaneous legislation for them. No discernible efforts have been made to do so, and I can see no prospect of this changing.

“I have no choice but to leave Government and campaign for them in Parliament.”

Responding to his departure, East Belfast MP Mr Robinson said: “I spoke with Johnny Mercer today about the legislation in front of the House of Commons on Wednesday (tomorrow). How veterans who served in Northern Ireland were treated was a point of principle for him, but the Government must now step up.

“Having failed to deliver, the Government must now demonstrate that the treatment of Northern Ireland veterans really is a point of principle.”

Mr Robinson added: “Veterans who served in Northern Ireland should not be treated as second class soldiers. Those who served in the Troubles should not be subjected to repeated investigation with no new evidence being brought to the table. They should have the same protections as those who served in other conflicts around the world.”

Belfast Telegraph