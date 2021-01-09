Duo Established To Helm Marvel’s “Moon Knight”

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing group behind acclaimed indie horror/thriller titles like “Resolution,” “Spring” and “The Endless,” have been set to helm a number of episodes of Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” collection.

“The Umbrella Academy” showrunner Jeremy Slater is establishing the task with the remaining episodes established to be directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab.

The tale follows a mercenary with numerous identities who gets a conduit for the moon god Khonshu after becoming still left for useless on a mission in Egypt.

Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac was earlier in talks for the titular position, while Marvel has not nonetheless confirmed him as the lead even as at the very least a person crew member has confirmed it.

Benson and Moorhead most not long ago helmed “Synchronic”.

Supply: Heat Eyesight