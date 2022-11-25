Best Cyber Monday Dumbbell Deals on Dumbbells!

Cyber Monday is just around the corner and if you’re like most people, you’re probably looking for the best dumbbell deals out there. Well, we’ve got you covered! In this post, we’ll take a look at some of the best dumbbell deals on Dumbbells available online right now. Don’t miss out – check them all out below!

What Are Dumbbells?

Dumbbells are a great addition to any home gym. They can be used for a variety of exercises, including weightlifting, cardio, and resistance training. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday dumbbell deals on dumbbells!

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering 30% off all dumbbells. This includes both standard and adjustable weights.

Giant has a great deal on adjustable dumbbell sets. You can get sets of two or four weights for only $39.99 each.

Progressive is offering 50% off all standard-sized dumbbells. This includes both magnetic and non-magnetic weights.

What Are the Different Types of Dumbbells?

There are three types of dumbbells you can use for your home gym: weightlifting, cardio, and resistance.

Weightlifting Dumbbells

Weightlifting dumbbells are the most common type and are designed to help you lift heavier weights. They typically have a longer handle and a smaller diameter at the top. This makes them more versatile for heavy lifts, but they may be harder to find in stores.

Cardio Dumbbells

Cardio dumbbells are designed to help you burn calories while you work out. They typically have a shorter handle and a larger diameter at the top. This makes them easier to hold and move, but they may not be as versatile for heavy lifting.

Resistance Dumbbells

Resistance dumbbells are made of metal and usually come in different sizes (Weights) that correspond with the amount of resistance you need to work with. They’re great for strength training because they provide more variety in your workouts.

What Are the Best Cyber Monday Dumbbell Deals on Dumbbells?

Looking for the best Cyber Monday dumbbell deals on dumbbells? We’ve got you covered! Here are our top picks for the best deals on weights this year.

1) AmazonBasics Dumbbell Set: This set comes with two 10-pounders and two 5-pounders, making it a great option for beginners or those who only need a few weights. Plus, it’s available at an incredibly low price point of just $13.99.

2) NordicTrack 2265 BB Set: This is one of the most popular sets on the market, and for good reason. It comes with two 15-pounders and two 7-pounders, so you can build up your strength gradually or go all out with a giant workout. Plus, it’s available at a discounted price of $59.95 right now on Amazon.

3) BOSU Ball Weighted Vest: If you’re looking to add some extra resistance to your workouts, try using a weighted vest instead of traditional weights. This vest comes with five pounds of weight, so you’ll be able to hit more muscle groups at once without feeling too intense. It’s also available at an incredibly low price point of just $19.99 right now on Amazon.

How to get the best Dumbbell deals this Cyber Monday!

Looking for the best dumbbell deals this Cyber Monday? Look no further! Here are some of the best dumbbell deals available online this year.

1. AmazonBasics Dumbbells: These dumbbells come in a pack of two for just $11.99. Plus, Prime members can get free two-day shipping on these bad boys!

2. Crossfit warehouse: This retailer is offering 50% off any purchase of dumbbells when you use the code “CFXW50.” Plus, free standard shipping is included!

3. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get 40% off any purchase of a pair of dumbbells at Dicks Sporting Goods this Cyber Monday. Plus, free 2-day shipping is included!

4. Earth Fitness: Get 25% off any purchase of dumbbells and weights at Earth Fitness this Cyber Monday. Plus, free standard shipping is included!