Dulquer Salmaan’s house is things lavish and luxury

Dulquer Salmaan is very common from the Malayalam film industry. He resides in Kadavanthra, Kochi, at a gorgeous white mansion along with his dad Mammootty along with his Amaal Sufiya and daughter Marie. Their bungalow confronts a gorgeous lake with greenery all round along with the lavish home has many balconies and also a well done upward terrace.

Based on reports, the insides of these bungalow were completed by Dulquer Salmaan’s spouse, Amaal Sufiya, who’s an architect and interior designer by profession. There are lots of characteristics of the home which are work mentioning, though, a couple items stand out there are a swimming pool, a gorgeous backyard in addition to a indoor gym with various machines to help him stay healthy. Keep watching this area for more in your entertainment world.