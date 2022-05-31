Duke Hudson Jake Atlas Age Gap: Latest Updates in 2022

Jake Atlas, the star of AEW, was arrested in Orlando, Florida, on May 23, 2022, for assaulting his long-term lover.

On December 28, 2021, Atlas made his AEW debut by defeating Serpentico in AEW Dark Tapings. He and Tony Khan exchanged handshakes after the match, confirming the former’s employment with the organization. He has been out of action since January due to a ruptured ACL sustained in a match on Rampage versus Adam Cole.

Atlas (actual name Kenny Marquez) was reportedly seen drinking on May 22 at Big Daddy’s Roadhouse, according to PWInsider. When the victim urged him to go home at 10 p.m. EST, he encouraged his companion to remain and drink with him instead.

When his girlfriend refused to accompany him to his friend’s house for an intimate moment, the former WWE star got into a “verbal disagreement.” Atlas allegedly grew physically abusive with his spouse, but a witness intervened and persuaded him to calm down, according to the report.

Atlas was finally taken to the victim’s apartment to “sleep it off.” However, the latter attacked once more, this time causing a scratch on his partner’s left forearm and a ripped top tank

Jake Atlas, the Star of New, Was Finally Let out Of Prison.

Atlas had to sign a “no-contact order” after being detained, which required him to keep 500 feet away from his partner and have no contact with him.

Atlas will appear in Orange County, Florida court on June 28 for a trial, despite the fact that he was discharged on May 23. At 7:30 a.m., he is scheduled to be arraigned.

Duke Hudson Is a Made-Up Figure Who Exists only In the Imagination of The Author.

Duke Hudson, sometimes known as Elliott Sexton, is an accomplished Australian wrestler. Brendan Vink is an Australian actor who was born on February 8, 1990, in Adelaide, South Australia.

He began his wrestling career on an international platform based in Japan, swiftly rising through Melbourne City Wrestling’s ranks. He debuted in professional wrestling on May 31, 2008, at the age of 18. On several occasions, he was also the MCW Heavyweight Champion and the Wrestlerock Champion.

Duke Hudson’s Partner, Jake Atlas, Has Been Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges.

The local police arrested Duke Hudson’s partner, Jake Atlas, for domestic violence. Jake assaulted the wrestler, earning him a charge of first-degree battery and a day in jail.

Although Jake was arrested by the Office of Public Defender in the state of Florida, his full criminal charges have yet to be published. A battery (domestic violence) criminal charge has been filed against him. The Orlando Police Department also made the allegations against him and his arrest date public. On May 31, 2022, images of the prison charge were posted on Reddit.

Duke Hudson Is Dating Jake Atlas, but There’s No Word on Whether They’re Dating.

Jake Atlas is homosexual and had a relationship with Duke Hudson. In the ring, Brendan Vink is known as Duke Hudson. His engagement with The Mighty Don’t Kneel is what made him famous in Melbourne City Wrestling.

Vink is set to participate as Duke Hudson in the NXT Breakout Tournament in July of 2021. Duke began working as a fitness coach at Goodlife Health Clubs in Melbourne. Domestic assault allegations have been filed against Jake Atlas. Jake Atlas, a former WWE NXT star and current AEW member, has been arrested and charged with domestic assault.

After police responded to aggressive conduct at the home report, he was caught at his and his accomplice’s Orlando home at 12:57 a.m. on May 23rd. Chartbook had gone out drinking that evening, according to the inquiry, and had summoned his accomplice to come to pick him up.

Duke Hudson’s Relationship Status Name of A Female Companion or Partner

Duke Hudson, the reigning WWE champion, is said to be wooing Jake Atlas, a college-educated wrestler. He appears to be single for the time being.

Following the internet rumors, he may desire a lover. The championship squabble began after a Twitter user claimed that the two skilled wrestlers were dating each other and posted a photo of them doing so.

The rumors have taken many of his admirers by surprise. Meanwhile, some people have expressed surprise that he is a member of the LGBT community.

However, the wrestlers must return to the subject for a second time. Hopefully, in the next few days, the followers will be able to quickly clear up the hazy facts.

Furthermore, Hudson was wooing Persia Pirotta onscreen, which left many of Hudson’s fans perplexed.

Jake Atlas, Duke Hudson’s Rumored Partner, Was Arrested for DV.

In the wake of the arrest scandal, Duke Hudson and Jake Atlas have been accused of being romantically involved. However, the rumor must be confirmed by both social gatherings.

Jake was arrested and charged with minor violence on his associate for the DV against him. The victim, on the other hand, was left with a scrape on his arm, which he had to nurse back to health.

Duke is expected to be the victim of the home invasion, according to internet predictions. Jake, on the other hand, appears to have signed a no-contact order and might appear in court as early as June.