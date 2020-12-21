Dua Lipa Nail Artwork for Vacation 2020: Photos, Particulars

Obsessed! Dua Lipa is sporting a holiday getaway manicure in contrast to any other we’ve at any time seen.

On Sunday, December 20, the 25-12 months-previous singer posted a pic of her nail art by means of Instagram Tales, crediting her go-to nail artist Mei Kawajiri for the amazing talons. The pro also posted a pic of the nails, creating in the accompanying caption, “💕💖💕 Vacation nails 💫💅💫 are blight and enjoyable 😘😍💜❤️💙✨💘✨😍.”

But we have to admit this is the most distinctive vacation mani we’ve appear throughout. There is not a single Christmas tree, snowflake or present in sight. Alternatively, the British hitmaker’s nails are included in vibrant spiritual symbols, this kind of as the sacred coronary heart and an angel, amid extra playful florals and polka dots.

All of the intricate particulars are above a daring base hue, these as red, pink, teal, sky blue and fuschia. And in accordance to Attract, the pop-artwork fashion style and design took an hour and a 50 percent to generate.

Fans flooded the comments of Kawajiri’s put up, praising the mani. “These are unbelievable 😍👏🏼💖😍👏🏼💖,” wrote a single person. “Omg so Outstanding!! I imagine this are my fave so significantly,” commented yet another.

In point, the “New Rules” singer is acknowledged for rocking wild, head-turning nail artwork. There’s even an Instagram account exclusively focused to her manis named @dualipanails. In the about portion it reads, “an account for all of Dua’s iconic nails considering the fact that 2018.” It goes on to credit rating NYC-centered Kawajiri and London-based mostly nail artist, Michelle Humphrey, for the looks.

Some favorites consist of multi-coloured flames from February, black-and-gold YSL symbol versions from September 2019 and blinged-out claws inspired by fingers whole of diamond rings.

But nails are not the only detail that the “Don’t Get started Now” performer likes enjoying all over with. She told British Vogue in August that her boyfriend Anwar Hadid has been dying her hair a new coloration just about every 7 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

“Anwar has been dyeing my hair all forms of shades — pink, orange, purple,” she instructed the publication. “It has been a various color every single 7 days.”

