Dua Lipa and Angèle research London after dark ‘Fever’ movie

Dua Lipa has recently shared a brand new video for her latest alliance with Angèle,’Fever’ — scroll right down to see it below today.

The course came a month (October 29) and pronounced her very first bit of music since the launch of’Future Nostalgia’ in March.

The WAFLA-directed movie sees that the pop superstar and her guest moving wandering around London at the middle of nighttime, after leaving a bar. As they travel throughout the town, they dancing in moist streets, tuck right into processors at a kebab shop and wind up in a home party — to the annoyance of their neighbors.

“Loved it so much that I want take action all again!!!!” Lipa tweeted if the movie was published. See it under today.

Prior to the launch of’Fever’, the singer launched a brand new version of’Future Nostalgia’ monitor’Levitating’ containing rapper DaBaby. Back in August, she set out a remix edition of her next album in cooperation with The Blessed Madonna.

Meanwhile, the Lipa is place to sponsor a digital livestream concert after this month (November 27). Dubbed’Studio 2054′, the series will observe that the singer function”a brand-new multi-dimensional live encounter” in a warehouse.

The occasion will also understand the singer”go through custom-built places, surreal television shows, roller discos, thrilled raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva fashion dressing rooms” based on a media release.

Her forthcoming UK and European tour has been recently rescheduled since the coronavirus pandemic proceeds. The celebrity had initially postponed it before January 2021 however has pushed it back until September of the year.