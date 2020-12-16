DU Pioneers hockey skates previous Western Michigan Broncos, 3-2 – The Denver Article

Denver goaltender Corbin Kaczperski claimed a win in his DU hockey debut, as the Pioneers knocked off Western Michigan 3-2 inside of the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday.

Denver scored a pair of ambitions in the initial time period to choose a 2-1 direct, with Cole Guttman tapping in a electrical power engage in aim on the Pios’ to start with electricity perform of the recreation and defenseman Kyle Mayhew netting a chip-shot rating.

Just after a scoreless 2nd time period that observed the Pios get rid of 3 energy performs, Western Michigan’s Pal Washe scored on a breakaway 33 seconds into the 3rd to even the score. The tie didn’t very last very long, having said that, as DU ahead Kohen Olischefski scored inside minutes. Kaczperski kept the puck out of the internet the relaxation of the way to aid the Pios (3-4-) protected their 3rd get in four game titles.

Denver returns to the ice Thursday in opposition to Miami (Ohio) at 6:35 p.m.