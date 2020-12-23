Drunk electric scooter driver noticed weaving dangerously by means of Brixton targeted traffic banned from highway

south London man who was caught using his electric scooter even though two periods above the consume driving limit has been banned from the streets.

At one particular stage, the e-bicycle narrowly skipped hitting their patrol motor vehicle.

When officers stopped him, Shardi was argumentative and unsteady on his toes,

He admitted to ingesting two bottles of beer but frequently refused to be breathalysed.

As a end result, he was arrested and taken to a south London law enforcement station in which he was subsequently examined and located to be two instances in excess of the limit.

Whilst in custody he “defaced his cell with excrement”, law enforcement reported.

He was also handed fines totaling virtually £410 – part of this included the expense of harm to the police cell.

