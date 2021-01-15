Driver, Gerwig, Baumbach Hear “Sounds”

Filmmaker Noah Baumbach, coming off the large of Netflix’s celebrated “Marriage Story,” is reportedly set to start off creation on his most recent movie “White Noise”.

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig will star in the film about a Hitler experiments professor with a loving spouse and 4 little ones. Both of those grownups are paranoid about demise, not helped when an “airborne poisonous event” results in a black noxious cloud more than in which the professor lives.

The film adapts the Don DeLillo novel of the very same title and marks Baumbach’s initial adaptation of an individual else’s function. A release date is unclear, but production is envisioned to start out in June.

Resource: Generation Weekly (via The Playlist)