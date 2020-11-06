Drew Barrymore Reprises’Josie Grossie’ Role on Her Chat Show — View Now!

Drew Barrymore‘s rom-com Never been Kissed is among her lovers’ favourite films and she simply reprised her personality Josie Geller on her chat show.

It’s been around 21 years because the film premiered, however Drew appears precisely the same while dressed as the”Josie Grossie” variant of the personality.

On the most recent installment of the Drew Barrymore Show, the chat show host encouraged Josie to join at that Drew’s Nesk to satisfy her fantasy of being a journalist by allowing her send the very best news of this day.

Josie seemed to be stuck at 1988 while still speaking about the presidential elections since she brought up George Bush and Michael Dukakis! )

In a different sketch on her chat show, Drew suppressed her Scream character and envisioned what the character’s existence is like if she were not murdered.