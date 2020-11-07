Drew Barrymore Is Back as Josie Grossie from ‘Never Been Kissed’!

Over 20 years following”Never been Kissed” hit theatres, Josie Grossie is ago ! )

Drew Barrymore simply reprised the role because of the chat show, complete with her pink prom gown, side ponytail, and braces.

At the movie, Josie Gellar, an aspiring writer, unites the Drew’s News section but fights with how a lot has changed as the 1980s.

Josie was bullied in”Never Been Kissed,” and, even later learning about the web for the very first time, she inquires if folks call her”Josie Grossie.”

Drew informs her,”Yes, they definitely do, although the fantastic news is’Josie Grossie’ resembles a merit badge which you may wear very proudly… Plenty of folks really see themselves at you and we could all get in contact with our internal Josies.”

“I figure that is pretty unique,” Gellar says.

