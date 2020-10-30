Drew Barrymore Hires Her Body Dual to Visit Rehab For Her ‘The Stand ‘ — See!

Drew Barrymore is starring in a new humor!

The trailer to get its 45-year old celebrity and TV host newest film The Stand In was published.

Here is the synopsis for your new film: If purchased to serve a year in rehabilitation, celebrity Candy (Barrymore) hires her set stand-in to take her position. The funniest girl moves the script and enjoys her individuality, boyfriend and career in this amusing comedy about trading areas.

Drew celebrities from the film along Michael Zegen, TJ Miller, Holland Taylor, along with Michelle Buteau.

At a new sketch for her chat show, Drew guessed what her Scream personality’s lifestyle is like at 2020 when she was not killed in the film.

The Stand In will probably be outside in select theatres, On demand, and readily available for digital downloading December 11.