Drew Barrymore Hilariously Reimagines Scream To Observe How Her Character Might Fare In 2020!

October 23, 2020
1 Min Read
Drew Barrymore looks back at what it would've been like for her Scream character today!

That is sooooo frightening funny!

At a HIGHlarious fresh skit for her day TV series,” The Drew Barrymore Show, the eponymous host appeared in a really important matter: what should her personality at the iconic 1996 film Scream had only ghosted her budding killer??

Feeling nostalgic as Scream 5 starts growth, Drew Barrymore reprised the role of Casey Becker, upgrading the context of what could have occurred if she had been chased by a sadistic murderer at 2020.

As well as the outcome?! Well, ch-ch-check from the awesome reimagined clip (under ):

Ha!!!

Even the brief bob haircut, the”I’ve come in peace lol” text following the killer understood that he was being left read… the entire issue is great to get 2020! ) We adore it!

Reactions, Perezcious subscribers?? Audio OFF with your take with this intelligent skit down from the remarks (below)!

