Drew Barrymore Funny Recreates Rhonj Moment with Teresa Giudice!

Teresa Giudice is coaching Drew Barrymore on how to execute the greatest table flip ever.

The 50-year-old reality TV actress was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show when she and the presenter reenacted the show’s most memorable scene.

Before they played the clip of Giudice arguing with former RHONJ cast member Danielle Staub and then flipping the table during Season 1 of the show (which originally aired in 2009), 47-year-old Barrymore said, “You’re famous and infamous for so many reasons, all fun and interesting, and the table flip is no exception.”

The host asked the reality star, “Will you walk me through what happened there?” before hearing the star’s account of the events.

What gets you really, truly angry?,” Giudice prompted. Like if your guy cheated on you or a girlfriend betrayed you,” she said, Barrymore frowning in sympathy.

“Well, because she was attacking my girlfriend and I had to defend her. Just think of anything that gets you really upset, and then grab the table, okay, and hold onto it,” Giudice said, adding, “I’m a girl’s girl.”

The two then acted out the incident in reverse, complete with insults: “You were engaged 19 times, you foolish b****!”

Before things became heated, Giudice talked at length about how much she’s changed and the big milestones she’s reached over her 14 years as a “Real Housewife,” including her appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

After some initial hesitance, the reality star incorporated a table flip into one of her dancing routines during Season 31.

I didn’t sure if I wanted to do it at first,” Giudice admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “After that, though, I was like, “You know what? My supporters are going to go crazy over this.”

She was right, though; the audience adored it. Just not enough for it to win the title of season winner. Although she lost, she is not a diva and afterward posted a heartfelt message of congratulations to the winners.

Since Dancing With the Stars, Giudice has shocked fans with her first film, VH1’s Fuhgeddabout Christmas, and then returned to New Jersey to film for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is presently showing on Bravo on Tuesday nights.