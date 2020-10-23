Dreamland trailer celebrities Margot Robbie as a catalyst bank robber in love

Paramount Pictures have released the first preview for DREAMLAND, a period drama which stars Margot Robbie as Allison Wells, also a bank robber through the Great Depression on the run in the law. Having a 10,000 bounty on her mind, Allison can be located by Eugene Evans (Finn Cole), a young man whose family is fighting to maintain their house amidst a jolt of dust storms and even foreclosures. Though Eugene could certainly make use of the payoff money, he begins falling for Allison rather and the couple soon start falling in love because the legislation comes ever nearer. Along with Margot Robbie along with Finn Cole, DREAMLAND additionally celebrities Garrett Hedlund, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp, along with Lola Kirke. The movie has been directed at Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (AS YOU ARE) in the script by Nicolaas Zwart (Riverdale).

The official synopsis for DREAMLAND:

Eugene Evans (Finn Cole) is coming of age in the Texas Dust Bowl. Clinging to a fantasy of escape and reunion by his biological dad, Eugene and his family battle to maintain their house amidst a jolt of Dust Storms and foreclosures. At a nearby city, five innocent civilians are murdered in the middle of a holdup, along with the regional police are pursuing the fugitive bank robber, Allison Wells (Margot Robbie). When a 10,000 bounty is set for the catch of Ms. Wells, Eugene seizes the chance in hopes that this financial reward will stop the foreclosure of his own family farm. On the other hand, the job is easier than expected when Eugene finds out her hiding of his household farm. Eugene finds that Allison Wells narrative could possibly be somewhat different he had believed, and there can be a better way to spare his household than flip her into. It does not hurt that Allison Wells is still a fantastic talker and gentle to the eyes, but over that Eugene starts to fall in love for the very first time in his lifetime since they discuss anything else; the fantasy of escaping their tales.

DREAMLAND has been slated to hit theaters on November 13, 2020 and VOD on November 17, 2020.