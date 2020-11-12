Lawrence Clayton, a veteran performer who made his Broadway debut as C.C. White from the 1981 movie Dreamgirls, has passed off.

Deadline accounts that Clayton expired on November 2. His departure follows a two-year struggle using glioblastoma cancer.

The North Carolina native’s latest Broadway job was enjoying Ol’ Mister for its whole run of this 2015 resurrection of The Colour Purple. His other Broadway productions comprised Bells Are Ringing (2001)It Ain’t Nothin’ But the Blues (1999), ” The Civil War (1999), a resurrection of Once Upon a Mattress (1996) and The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club (1992). Over time he played in many off-Broadway displays — for example, most recently, Damn Yankees at 2017 — also riddled with displays such as Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Clayton was featured in several TV series, such as an increase as Pray Inform’s (Billy Porter) stepfather at a 2019 incident of the FX series . He also had guest spots on shows such as Elementary, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Homeland along with The significant C.

Lawrence Clayton is survived by his wife, Linda and boy, Matthew.

Watch an Instagram tribute article about Clayton created by former co-worker Benjamin Magunson dismiss off.