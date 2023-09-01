Drea De Matteo Net Worth 2023: How Much Has She Earned?

Drea De Matteo, a talented actress renowned for her captivating performances, has left an indelible mark on Hollywood. With a career spanning over three decades, she has not only earned acclaim for her acting prowess but has also amassed an impressive net worth. In this article, we will delve into Drea De Matteo’s biography, career highlights, current net worth, and notable achievements.

Drea De Matteo was born on January 19, 1972, in Queens, New York, as Andrea Donna De Matteo. Raised in a working-class Italian-American family, she developed a strong work ethic from a young age. Her early life was marked by determination and ambition, traits that would serve her well in her future career.

Career

Career in film: De Matteo’s abilities extended beyond television. With parts in films like “Swordfish” (2001), “Assault on Precinct 13” (2005), and “New York, I Love You” (2008), she made her cinematic debut. She was able to play a variety of roles and genres because of her adaptability as an actress.

Television success: After “The Sopranos,” Drea De Matteo went on to feature in programs including “Desperate Housewives,” “Sons of Anarchy,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” She continued to make waves in the television business. Her aptitude for fitting into many characters was on display, and it cemented her reputation as a sought-after actor.

What is Drea de Matteo’s Net Worth?

An American television actress named Drea de Matteo has a $12 million fortune. Desperate Housewives, Joey, The Sopranos, and Sons of Anarchy are just a few of the popular television shows that Drea de Matteo has starred in and won awards for. She has appeared in films including “Swordfish,” “Prey for Rock and Roll,” and “Assault on Precinct 13” in leading or supporting roles.

Drea spent $2 million buying a house in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles in 2004. In the middle of 2022, Drea put the house on the market for $4 million. In the middle of 2023, she relisted the house for $3.6 million.

Personal Life

In the late 1990s, De Matteo dated Michael Sportes for a while. Prior to their subsequent breakup, they were partners in starting their apparel shop, Filth.De Matteo started dating guitarist Shooter Jennings in 2001. Before Jennings popped the question to de Matteo live on stage at the Stanley Theatre in 2009, they were dating for a while.

Although they were never legally wed, the couple remained in a relationship and gave birth to two children: a daughter named Alabama in 2007 and a son named Waylon in 2011. Afterward, the pair split up before de Matteo started dating Whitesnake’s bassist Michael Devin. In 2015, the pair became engaged.

Conclusion

Drea De Matteo’s inspiring rise from humble origins to a renowned actress with a substantial net worth shows the value of talent, a strong work ethic, and tenacity in the entertainment business. She is a real icon in the entertainment industry thanks to her professional accomplishments and commitment to her trade. While Drea De Matteo’s net worth could have changed since our previous update, one thing hasn’t changed: her lasting influence on the film and television industries.