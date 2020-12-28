Dre Dre Claims Estranged Wife Nicole Will have to ‘Tighten Belt’ Amid Spousal Support Struggle

Distinctive

Dr. Dre is warning his estranged spouse … the party’s about when it comes to money, because he claims he is giving her way far more now than she’ll get when the divorce is ultimate.

As we documented, Dre states he is been footing the monthly bill for all Nicole Younger‘s expenditures, to the tune of $293,306 a thirty day period while the divorce winds its way via the courts.

TMZ broke the story … Dre is hanging his hat on a prenup that says all of their assets is different, although she’s entitled to spousal assist if they divorce. Nicole claims Dre tore up the prenup soon after their 1996 relationship, but he denies that.

Nicole has submitted lawful docs asking for $2 million a thirty day period in non permanent spousal aid.

Sources linked to Dre notify TMZ, the court docket-permitted routine establishing the elements in computing spousal guidance entitles Nicole to someplace between $138,622 and $81,002 a thirty day period. As just one supply told TMZ, “Once this situation is resolved and Dre discontinues his recent practice of spending for all of her costs, Nicole is going to have to learn to tighten that belt.”

We have learned Dre has now submitted a police report, boasting Nicole embezzled a overall of $385,029 from just one of Dre’s providers. They further assert when Nicole was asked about it through her deposition, she took the 5th. Her legal professionals have beforehand claimed she was entitled to the income.

We reached out to Nicole’s camp … so much, no term again.