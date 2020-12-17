Drakeford: 11,000 missing Covid assessments show ‘how serious’ crisis is in Wales

An more 11,000 optimistic coronavirus assessments missing from official figures in Wales display “how major the position” in the nation is, Initially Minister Mark Drakeford has reported.

aintenance work on Community Health Wales methods at the conclusion of last 7 days meant the numbers were being not provided on major of 11,911 beneficial instances reported by the agency involving December 9 and 15.

On Thursday Mr Drakeford denied the facts experienced been “missing” from the country’s figures in latest times and was recognised by the Welsh Governing administration.

He instructed BBC Breakfast: “This was prepared upgrading of the computer system method, none of the information is missing, all people who had a positive examination in Wales was explained to that very last week, almost everything was uploaded on to our Monitor, Trace and Guard technique.

“But the figures do reveal just how significant the situation here in Wales has grow to be and underlines why we produced the choices yesterday both of those in the direct-up to Xmas, all through Christmas, and at the time Christmas is around.

“The Governing administration was knowledgeable that there were exams that are being carried out which were being not remaining loaded on to the method mainly because that is what we presently announced.”

A statement from General public Wellness Wales said its dashboard was being up-to-date with the figures following the do the job on its NHS Welsh Laboratory Data Management System (WLIMS).

It explained: “This usually means that we count on a backlog of success to appear as a result of more than the coming times, and there will be a period of knowledge reconciliation and validation that will impact our daily reporting figures for several times.

“(Thursday’s) figures and people around the adhering to times will be higher as a result of the backlog coming by.”

