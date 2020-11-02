Drake Reportedly Undergoes Knee Surgery [Photo]

Drakes Shares A Favorable Message Following He Reportedly Undergoes Knee Surgery

It appears like Drake is recovering from a potential knee operation. The rapper supposedly took into some Instagram Story on Saturday (Oct.31) at which he shared an image of himself with his knee at a leg brace. Although Drake didn’t clarify what surgery he failed, he’d discuss a positive message for his supporters. He composed,

“I really need to use this article to deliver love and inspiration to anyone else which 2020 let loose … begin writing the very best bounce back narrative NOW.”

This is not the first time the Toronto native has undergone knee operation. Back in 2009, Drake dropped on point through Lil Wayne’s America’s Most Famous Tour and tore his ACL.

Regardless of his injury, Drake is gearing up for an exciting new season. Drake only celebrated his 34th Birthday final week (Oct.24) and declared that he’s releasing his brand new album titled, Accredited Lover Boy at January 2021. He recently collaborated with Nike and called the group after his forthcoming album, Accredited Lover Boy. The collection is made up of hoodie, two t- tops, a pair of socks, a baseball hat, and also the quilted heart-embroidered coat from Drake’s”Laugh Now Cry Later” songs video. The product allegedly sold out fairly quickly.

We expect Drake has a quick recovery! What are your ideas on Drake’s article? Tell us in the comments below.